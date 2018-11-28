American cities with the youngest, oldest homeowners

While the average homeowner in the U.S. is about 54 years old, some cities are more apt to attract homeowners of particular age demographics.

Continue Reading Below

While it may come as no surprise that a larger proportion of older Americans settle down in cities in Florida, many younger individuals choose Utah, according to data from online lending site LendingTree.

Here’s a look at the cities with the youngest and oldest homeowners.

Youngest

Provo, Utah had the lowest average homeowner age out of metropolitan areas studied around the country, according to LendingTree. The average age was 47.3 years old, with homeowners between the ages of 35 and 44 accounting for nearly one-quarter of the population. Homeowners younger than 35 were the second most prominent group, at 20 percent.

Younger Americans were also likely to settle in Ogden, Utah, where the average homeowner age is 49.4. More than 21 percent of the local population is comprised of people between the ages of 35 and 44.

Advertisement

Salt Lake City, Utah, was third, where the average age of a local homeowner was 50.1 years, followed by Des Moines, Iowa, at 50.4, and Austin, Texas, at 50.6.

Oldest

The top five cities where older homeowners are likely to settle were all located in Florida:

North Port: 63.3 years old

Cape Coral: 61.5 years old

Deltona: 60.2 years old

Palm Bay: 59.5 years old

Lakeland: 58.5 years old

Honolulu, Hawaii, assumed the sixth spot with an average homeowner age of 58.1. Tampa, Miami, Tuscon, Arizona and Scranton, Pennsylvania, rounded out the top 10.