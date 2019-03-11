Amazon is hiring 3,000 remote workers right now, here are some tips on snagging one

Finally ready to ditch that 9-to-5 office job for your couch?

Well, you're in some luck as e-commerce heavyweight Amazon is on the hunt for more than 3,000 remote workers across 18 states.

Earlier this month, Amazon officially announced its plans for the hiring spree of customer service associates, a role that pays $15 an hour and provides health care coverage after 90 days of employment.

However, according to its posting, the only caveat is that the worker must live in one of the following states in order to be considered: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

FlexJobs senior career specialist Brie Reynolds said the announcement is "one of the bigger single hiring pushes" they have ever seen for remote jobs.

"In these roles, customer service associates will work 100 percent from home assisting customers mainly by phone, with some chat and email assistance as well," Reynolds told FOX Business.

She added that it's important for interested applicants to showcase their previous customer service experience in their application, but that doesn't necessarily mean call center experience either.

"Any experience you've had interacting with clients, customers, or the public where you've been able to communicate well and be helpful can count. You'll also want to make sure to highlight your ability to work really well under pressure and in very fast-paced environment, and any previous work-from-home experience you have," she said.

Additionally, Amazon noted that it is also looking for people who are flexible with their hours. In the post, it states its looking for people commited to work when its customers "need us the most," which will include mornings, afternoons, evenings and typically one or both weekend days.

"Being available to work a flexible schedule that falls within our operating hours is required and expected," the company said.

Amazon also said it provides paid mandatory training and resource for new associates.

FlexJobs said the hiring spree is expected to last several weeks and in addition to the customer service associates, it is also looking for other remote positions that include technical account manager, migration lead and security consultant, to name a few.