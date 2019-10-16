Latest from Walter Williams
Economist Walter Williams: Intolerance in academia - The campus madness being funded by taxpayer dollars
State governors and legislators can learn something from their Alaskan counterparts, who slashed public spending on the University of Alaska by 41%. There's nothing better than the sounds of pocketbooks snapping shut to bring a bit of sanity to college administrators.
Economist Walter Williams: Global warming and the cost of idiotic environmental predictions
Today's wild predictions about climate doom are likely to be just as true as yesteryear's. The major difference is today's Americans are far more gullible and more likely to spend trillions fighting global warming.