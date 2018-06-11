Matthew Wisner

White House on the markets: Focused on long-term economic fundamentals
White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah weighs in on the markets and the U.S. economy.
Courtney Hacking on the death of her husband, Peter Hacking, four-year old daughter Ellie and 22-month old son Grayson who were killed by an illegal immigrant without a license in a car collision.
Harvard economist Martin Feldstein said that, based on historical patterns, a return of U.S. stock to historical levels could entail a drop of one-third in the equity markets.
NFL legend Herschel Walker speaks out in defense of President Trump.
National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn on the January jobs, the outlook for the U.S. economy and calls to make the individual tax permanent.
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt on plans to clean up a superfund site in Missouri and efforts to return the EPA to its core mission.
Eric Trump, Trump Organization executive vice president and son of President Trump, discusses the State of the Union address and the future of the Democratic Party.
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink discusses why investors should have equities in their portfolio.
The mood in the market is ‘very, very good,’ UBS's chairman says at Davos conference.
The Gartman Letter editor and publisher Dennis Gartman on mounting concerns over the future of bitcoin.