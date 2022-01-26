Matt Weidinger is a senior fellow and Rowe Scholar in poverty studies at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), where his work is focused on safety-net policies, including cash welfare, child welfare, disability benefits, and unemployment insurance.

Before joining AEI, Mr. Weidinger served as the deputy staff director of the House Committee on Ways and Means and as the longtime staff director of its Subcommittee on Human Resources, with jurisdiction over safety-net programs. He began his career on Capitol Hill as a legislative assistant for Rep. Clay Shaw (R-FL). He also served on the staff of the 2012 Republican Platform Subcommittee on Economy, Jobs, and Debt.

In addition, Mr. Weidinger has been the principal editor of several editions of the House Committee on Ways and Means "Green Book," a multi-chapter volume providing background materials and data on tax, health insurance, Social Security, welfare, trade policies, and statistics. He was also a primary staff author of the landmark 1996 welfare reform law (The Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Act).

Mr. Weidinger has an M.A. in political science from the University of Chicago and a B.S. in foreign service from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University.