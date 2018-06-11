Paul Viollis

Paul Viollis

Paul is the author and lead editor for Jane's Publishing's book "Workplace Security” and Contributing Editor for Jane's. He is co-author of "Silent Safety – Best Practices for Protecting the Affluent”. He appears regularly on the FOX Business Network as well as other national television and radio outlets. Paul holds the distinction of Honorary Assistant Attorney General for the State of Louisiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice, a Master of Public Administration, and a Ph.D. in Philosophy.  

Latest from Paul Viollis

Paul Viollis: Apple's Outsized Ego[overlay type]

Paul Viollis: Apple's Outsized Ego

For a man with a superior IQ, a balance sheet with over $200 billion in cash/investments and a business mind that will be marveled by tech aficionados for years to come, to think he is standing on the right side of this argument is nonsensical.