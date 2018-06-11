John Veihmeyer

With more than 35 years of experience building and directing high-performing teams and advising some of the world’s leading companies, Veihmeyer is an influential and sought-after voice on business and financial issues, including ethical leadership, diversity, financial reporting, audit quality, risk, governance, and education. He has previously held numerous leadership roles at KPMG, including Deputy U.S. Chairman; managing partner of KPMG’s Washington, D.C. operations, and Global Head of Risk Management and Regulatory.Veihmeyer has been consistently named as one of the “Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting” byAccounting Today magazine, and one of the Top 100 Most Influential People in Corporate Governance byDirectorship Magazine. He sits on the Governing Board for the Center for Audit Quality (CAQ) and is a member of the Business Roundtable and the Mendoza College Business Advisory Council of the University of Notre Dame, from which he graduated. He is a member of the British American Business International Advisory Board and the Partnership for New York City (PFNYC), and serves on the board of the U.S.-India Business Council, the Board of Trustees for the US Council for International Business (USIBC) and the Executive Committee of the Business-Higher Education Forum (BHEF).Veihmeyer champions KPMG’s nationally-recognized high performance culture, with a strong emphasis on diversity and inclusion as a foundation for being a great place to work and build a career. He is a member of the board of Catalyst, whose mission is to expand opportunities for women in business, and in 2011 he received the CEO Leadership Award from Diversity Best Practices for his commitment to diversity.He is also deeply committed to philanthropy and corporate responsibility. Along with his wife Beth, Veihmeyer is a driving force behind KPMG’s “Family for Literacy” program. In its five-year history, KFFL has provided more than 2 million books to children in need and refurbished libraries around the U.S., and has now expanded to eight countries around the KPMG network. He serves as the Co-Chair of CEOs Against Cancer in greater New York and is a Board member of the Committee Encouraging Corporate Philanthropy (CECP). In 2013 Veihmeyer was honored as “Responsible CEO of the Year” by Corporate Responsibility Magazine.Veihmeyer previously served as a member of Chairman Christopher Cox’s SEC Advisory Committee on Smaller Public Companies; Saint Mary’s College Board of Trustees; Board Chairman of the Cultural Alliance of Washington DC; Executive Committee of the boards of the Federal City Council and Greater Washington Board of Trade.