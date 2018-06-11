Gregory Valliere

With over 30 years of experience in covering Washington for institutional investors, Greg Valliere coordinates political and economic research. He focuses on how Congress and the White House shape fiscal policies and monitors the Federal Reserve Board’s interest rate policies. Prior to joining Potomac Research, Mr. Valliere served as Chief Policy Strategist for Soleil Securities Corporation. He previously held key strategy roles at Charles Schwab’s Washington Research Group and The Washington Forum. Mr. Valliere co-founded The Washington Forum in 1974, serving as Chief Political Analyst and editor of the group’s publications, and ultimately as Research Director. He began his career in 1972 at “F-D-C” reports, a trade publication monitoring the pharmaceutical industry. Mr. Valliere earned his bachelors degree in Journalism from The George Washington University. He is widely quoted in the nation's financial press, and is a frequent contributor for CNBC, Bloomberg TV and radio, Fox TV, CNN, and CBS Radio.
