Why Google Ad Boycott Is Just the Tip of the Iceberg
AT&T and Verizon are pulling their ads until they know their brands will not be associated with offensive or fake content. They may be waiting a long time.
Steve Tobak is a management consultant, columnist, former senior executive and author of "Real Leaders Don't Follow: Being Extraordinary in the Age of the Entrepreneur." Learn more, contact Tobak or follow his new blog at stevetobak.com. Any opinions expressed are those of the columnist.
Advertisement
Advertisement
AT&T and Verizon are pulling their ads until they know their brands will not be associated with offensive or fake content. They may be waiting a long time.
Travis Kalanick is behind the wheel; the world’s most valuable startup will go wherever he takes it.
The race is on for computer vision that drives the future of artificial intelligence. May the smartest machine win.
The Snapchat parent’s hot IPO may have raised $3.4 billion, but more important, it raised awareness.
The ride-hailing company’s uber-aggressive boss says it’s time to grow up and become a mature leader. The question is, can he and will he?
Opinion: The billionaire investor went after Trump, Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and yours truly. Here's my take.
Opinion: Republicans are divided on exactly how to repeal and replace ObamaCare. This is how you do it.
When hot new applications like AI and IoT disrupt competitive landscapes, that’s not usually good news for incumbents.
Opinion: The President’s botched immigration ban has big tech up in arms.
Reversing the outsourcing megatrend is actually a really bad idea.