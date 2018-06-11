Michael Thompson is Managing Director, Global Markets Intelligence (GMI), at S&P Capital IQ. GMI is responsible for the production of proprietary, event-driven research that is distributed exclusively to analytic customers of S&P Capital IQ. This includes all market-driven research around the S&P Capital IQ consensus and Risk-to-Price credit strategy. In addition, GMI, operating under S&P Investment Advisory Services (US/SEC) and McGraw Hill Research Europe Ltd. (UK and Europe/FSA-MiFiD) provides non-discretionary advisory services to leading institutional asset managers. Currently, GMI advises on approximately US$20 billion in multi-asset classes.Michael joined Standard & Poor’s from Thomson Reuters, where he was Managing Director of Thomson Reuters Research. In this role, Michael led the firm’s market analysis team, providing deep dive research to investors, maintaining the First Call consensus, and driving corporate policy on new regulatory initiatives. In this role, Michael was integral to setting policy on the handling of FAS 123(R) accounting mandates in the Thomson First Call Mean. Prior to joining Thomson Financial, Michael was Risk Strategist at RiskMetrics Group, the New York-based financial risk management firm. Michael’s career in finance began on the asset management side, first as part of the original high net worth start up Self-Directed Investor team (SDI) team within the J.P. Morgan Securities and Private Banking teams and later with Lehman Brothers’ Private Client Group. Throughout his career, Michael has been a frequent source of market commentary and insight to the world’s leading news outlets including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Barron’s, The Financial Times, CNBC, Fox Business News, US News and World Report and The Hill.