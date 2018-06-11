Michael Tammero

In 2006, when busboys turned restaurateurs Benjamin Prelukaj and Benjamin Sinanaj, affectionately known as “the Bens” opened the doors to their NYC steak house they had no idea what they would be in for.
He’s sold over 28 million albums worldwide and won multiple Grammy Awards. With over four decades performing on Broadway, in film, and on T.V., including a stint as a reality show judge, Harry Connick Jr. is used to show biz.
He’s sold over 28 million albums worldwide and won multiple Grammy Awards. With over four decades performing on Broadway, in film, and on T.V., including a stint as a reality show judge, Harry Connick Jr. is used to show biz.