Latest from Steve Scalise
Rep. Steve Scalise: USMCA has widespread support -- It's time for Dems to stop blocking it
Every week that we delay the passage of USMCA costs us jobs, higher wages, and a stronger economy.
Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy
Republican Steve Scalise is the current United States House of Representatives Minority Whip and representative for Louisiana's 1st congressional district, serving since 2008.
Every week that we delay the passage of USMCA costs us jobs, higher wages, and a stronger economy.