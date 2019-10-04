Jeffrey Swett is the Managing Director of Wealth Management for The Swett Wealth Management Group at UBS Financial Services Inc. His team is responsible for over $900 million in assets under management from their downtown Boston office. With over 27 years of experience, Jeff is responsible for the group’s overall investment strategies and personalized client solutions. Jeff builds relationships with clients to fully understand their financial needs, and to ensure their plan aligns with their values. Clients turn to Jeff for financial advice on a range of topics that may include portfolio management, retirement planning, business planning and succession, credit and lending, insurance, income management, estate planning, and charitable giving. He recently celebrated his 7th year as a UBS Chairman’s Council member.