JD Sherry is VP of Technology & Solutions for Trend Micro. Prior to this role Sherry was Global Director of Technology and was responsible for providing guidance and awareness regarding Trend Micro's entire security portfolio. Well-versed in enterprise and data center architecture, he has successfully implemented large-scale public, private and hybrid clouds leveraging the latest in virtualization technologies. Prior to Trend Micro, he spent nearly 7 years with NIC as VP of Technology where he was responsible for NIC's centralized technology and security strategy. He also has held various leadership positions within Honeywell FM&T. He has an M.B.A/IT from Jones University and a B.S. degree from the University of Nebraska.
JD Sherry
