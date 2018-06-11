Gary Swart

Entrepreneur Diary: The recession forced many businesses--both small and large--to trim the fat. But for small and midsize businesses in particular, trimming has been especially difficult as they look to figure out how to grow their business without spending more.
Entrepreneur Diary: The answer to when to hire employees versus contractors isn't as simple as it once was.
For most small businesses, competition is a necessary survival tactic. But it can't be everything.
Entrepreneur Diary: When considering where to put your focus over the next 365 days, here are the top areas small businesses are investing in.
Entrepreneur Diary: The remote, distributed workforce has gained traction as the accepted standard for the most innovative and forward-thinking businesses.