Diane Swonk is a senior managing director and chief economist for Mesirow Financial. She advises the Federal Reserve Board, regional Reserve Banks, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) and the Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) for the White House and chairs the Economic Survey for the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). She has been named a Fellow of the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) for her outstanding contributions to the field of business economics, and continues to dedicate much of her time to improving the quality and timeliness of economic data, a critical aspect of policy making. As one of the most respected economists in the world, she is frequently called upon by policy makers and business leaders from Washington to Tokyo. Before joining Mesirow Financial in 2004, she was director of economics/chief economist and senior vice president for Bank One Corporation and its predecessors. Diane has published nationally acclaimed studies as well as a book entitled, "The Passionate Economist: Finding the Power and Humanity Behind the Numbers."As one of the most quoted economists in the financial press, Diane is seen regularly on national and international television. Her commentary can also be read in top financial news publications throughout the world. Diane is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations as well as the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. She serves on the boards of the Posse Foundation in Chicago, the Chicago Conservation Center and the NABE Foundation, which awards economics scholarships. She is also actively involved in Americans for the Arts, the Kennedy Forum in Illinois and the Conference of Business Economics.Diane earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in economics with top honors from the University of Michigan as well as a master's degree in finance and strategic planning with top honors from the University of Chicago. She devotes time to advisory and alumni groups at both universities. She has earned many awards, ranging from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago to the Wall Street Journal.