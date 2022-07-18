FTC's progressive policies are kneecapping our economy
The Federal Trade Commission could make it easier for our economy to bounce back, but that isn't its Democrat leadership's goal.
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy
Carl Szabo is Vice President and General Counsel for NetChoice, and Professor of Internet Law at the George Mason Antonin Scalia Law School.
The Federal Trade Commission could make it easier for our economy to bounce back, but that isn't its Democrat leadership's goal.