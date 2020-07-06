Latest from Bishop Aubrey Shines
BLM brings economic stress to communities it claims to represent: pastor
In August we learned that a trucking company will no longer deliver to cities that are defunding police.
Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy
Bishop Aubrey Shines is the founder of Glory to Glory Ministries and the chairman of Conservative Clergy of Color.
In August we learned that a trucking company will no longer deliver to cities that are defunding police.