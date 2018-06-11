Mr. Barry Sommers has been the Chief Executive Officer of the Consumer Bank - Chase at JPMorgan Chase & Co. since May 23, 2013. Mr. Sommers served as the Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Management at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 2010 to May 23, 2013. Mr. Sommers served as the Chief Executive Officer of Retail Affluent & Investment Services at JPMorgan Chase & Co., since July 1, 2010. He is responsible for the 2,700 Financial Advisors that serve Chase customers through more than 5,100 branches across the country. Mr. Sommers served as the Chief Executive Officer of J.P. Morgan Securities (Former Name: Bear Stearns Private Client Services). He also served in senior asset management roles at Bear Stearns and was in Asset Management sales to high-net-worth individuals and institutions at Goldman Sachs.
Barry Sommers
