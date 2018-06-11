Alex Swisher

5 back-to-school savings deals
It’s that time of year for back-to-school shopping, and many retailers are offering money-saving deals. FOX Business tracked down a handful worth checking out.
JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon is creating solutions he hopes will help minority and low-income youth out of poverty.
When the residents of Plymouth Township, Michigan celebrate July 4th this year, they’ll do it without a traditional fireworks display.
Former Hewlett Packard CEO Carly Fiorina on Friday said she agrees with President Trump’s goal to modernize the government’s digital infrastructure, but believes the problem might be more complicated than just upgrading the technology.
A new patch has been developed that could potentially replace the dreaded annual flu shots.
Balenciaga released a new handbag that looks identical to its shopping bag that you receive free with purchase, but the difference is this bag will cost you $1,100.
Virtual reality headsets allow users to experience concerts live from home.
Hackers are reportedly targeting the computer networks of companies that operate nuclear power stations and energy facilities.
'Guarding the Juice' author, Jeffrey Felix tells FOX Business’ Kennedy that former NFL star and actor O.J. Simpson is in a 'bad frame of mind' after learning the media would be covering his parole hearing.
11-year-old Bishop Curry has invented a device that could save the lives of children across the country from hot cars.