Adam Samson

The Fed may tell you inflation is under control. And by most measures, it is. But don’t tell that to the millions of people who are planning to celebrate America’s Independence Day with a barbecue. FOX Business put together its own July Fourth bash, replete with classics like cheeseburgers, fun sides and, of course, beer. The tab will run you $70.60 for a party feeding about 12 people, a 2.7% jump from $68.73 last year. Meanwhile, hourly earnings have risen about 2% over the same time period, according to the Labor Department.  The good news: Potato chips and American cheese are much cheaper this year than last. The bad news: Ground beef and chicken breasts are significantly more expensive. Here’s a look at the tab, compiled using Labor Department data from the month of May.

The Fed may tell you inflation is under control. And by most measures, it is. But don’t tell that to the millions of people who are planning to celebrate America’s Independence Day with a barbecue. FOX Business put together its own July Fourth bash, replete with classics like cheeseburgers, fun sides and, of course, beer. The tab will run you $70.60 for a party feeding about 12 people, a 2.7% jump from $68.73 last year. Meanwhile, hourly earnings have risen about 2% over the same time period, according to the Labor Department.  The good news: Potato chips and American cheese are much cheaper this year than last. The bad news: Ground beef and chicken breasts are significantly more expensive. Here’s a look at the tab, compiled using Labor Department data from the month of May.

The Fed may tell you inflation is under control. And by most measures, it is. But don’t tell that to the millions of people who are planning to celebrate America’s Independence Day with a barbecue. FOX Business put together its own July Fourth bash, replete with classics like cheeseburgers, fun sides and, of course, beer. The tab will run you $70.60 for a party feeding about 12 people, a 2.7% jump from $68.73 last year. Meanwhile, hourly earnings have risen about 2% over the same time period, according to the Labor Department.  The good news: Potato chips and American cheese are much cheaper this year than last. The bad news: Ground beef and chicken breasts are significantly more expensive. Here’s a look at the tab, compiled using Labor Department data from the month of May.

Many towns and cities across America are struggling with high debt levels and out-of-control public pensions. FOX Business looks at the municipalities with the lowest ratings at the three major ratings firms: Standard & Poor’s, Fitch Ratings, and Moody’s Investors Service.