Wilbur L. Ross, Jr. is Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer for WL Ross & Co. LLC and a member of the Investment Committee. Mr. Ross is an acknowledged industry leader in bankruptcy, restructuring and privatization services, and is one of the leading financial advisors and investors to have been involved in some of the largest bankruptcies and out-of-court restructurings. Mr. Ross has assisted in restructuring more than $200 billion of corporate liabilities. Well-known as a skilled negotiator and as an expert in the bankruptcy process, Mr. Ross has worked on a variety of complex bankruptcy proceedings in a broad range of industries. He was Executive Managing Director of Rothschild Inc. for 24 years before acquiring that firm’s private equity partnerships in 2000. Mr. Ross holds an M.B.A. with distinction from Harvard University and an A.B. from Yale University.
Wilbur Ross
