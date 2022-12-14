Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Taylor Riggs

Taylor Riggs joined the FOX Business Network (FBN) in December 2022 and will serve as co-host of The Big Money Show (weekdays, 1 PM/ET) alongside Jackie DeAngelis and Brian Brenberg, starting in January 2023.

Prior to joining FBN, Riggs spent nine years at Bloomberg News where she co-anchored a daily program on Bloomberg Television, covering equities, bonds, currencies and commodities. In addition, she led Bloomberg’s cross-asset market coverage and as a municipal bond reporter.

Earlier in her career, Riggs was a markets reporter for The Bond Buyer covering municipal bond buy-side investors and sell-side analysts.

A graduate of New York University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism and Communication Studies, Riggs also earned her Master's in Finance at Johns Hopkins University’s Carey Business School and is currently a Juris Doctor candidate at New York Law School. Notably, she completed her Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) level 1 (2015), level 2 (2017), and level 3 (2018).