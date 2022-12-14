Taylor Riggs joined the FOX Business Network (FBN) in December 2022 and will serve as co-host of The Big Money Show (weekdays, 1 PM/ET) alongside Jackie DeAngelis and Brian Brenberg, starting in January 2023.

Prior to joining FBN, Riggs spent nine years at Bloomberg News where she co-anchored a daily program on Bloomberg Television, covering equities, bonds, currencies and commodities. In addition, she led Bloomberg’s cross-asset market coverage and as a municipal bond reporter.

Earlier in her career, Riggs was a markets reporter for The Bond Buyer covering municipal bond buy-side investors and sell-side analysts.

A graduate of New York University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism and Communication Studies, Riggs also earned her Master's in Finance at Johns Hopkins University’s Carey Business School and is currently a Juris Doctor candidate at New York Law School. Notably, she completed her Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) level 1 (2015), level 2 (2017), and level 3 (2018).