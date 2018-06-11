Katie Roof

Arista Networks, a cloud networking equipment maker, soared 35% in its public debut. Arista priced shares at $43 and by mid-morning on Friday, the stock was trading at $58.
Arista Networks, a cloud networking equipment maker, soared 35% in its public debut. Arista priced shares at $43 and by mid-morning on Friday, the stock was trading at $58.
Arista Networks, a cloud networking equipment maker, soared 35% in its public debut. Arista priced shares at $43 and by mid-morning on Friday, the stock was trading at $58.
Windows 10, the new operating system released by Microsoft, already reached 14 million downloads in the first 24 hours, according to the company.
As Greece reaches a crisis of epic proportions, many Europeans are looking to put their money elsewhere. In addition to commodities and other government-issued currencies, bitcoin is seeing an uptick in volume.
Singer Taylor Swift has been throwing around her weight to negotiate royalty fees with music labels.
Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), the cloud storage company, was up 12% in after-hours trading, following its better-than-expected first quarter earnings report on Wednesday. The company beat the street on both revenue and earnings per share and raised this year’s guidance.