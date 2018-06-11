Katie Roof

Katie Roof

Follow Katie Roof on Twitter @Katie_Roof

Latest from Katie Roof

Record Year for Mega Acquisitions?

This year has seen large mergers including Comcast and Time Warner Cable fall apart, but it has not deterred other companies from combining. It is shaping up to be the year of the mega deal, with 2015 on track to break a record in big M&A.

Most Venture-Backed IPOs Since 2000

Although not quite at dot com boom levels, the U.S. is seeing the most venture-backed IPOs since the tech bubble. Fifty-five companies with venture financing have priced this year, the most seen in the same period since 2000, when there were 148, according to Dealogic.

Most Venture-Backed IPOs Since 2000

Although not quite at dot com boom levels, the U.S. is seeing the most venture-backed IPOs since the tech bubble. Fifty-five companies with venture financing have priced this year, the most seen in the same period since 2000, when there were 148, according to Dealogic.

Box CEO Levie On The Big Earnings Beat[overlay type]

Box CEO Levie On The Big Earnings Beat

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), the cloud storage company, was up 12% in after-hours trading, following its better-than-expected first quarter earnings report on Wednesday. The company beat the street on both revenue and earnings per share and raised this year’s guidance.