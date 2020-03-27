Latest from Jason Reed
Record jobless claims mean we must heed these lessons from the Great Recession
The focus from federal and state governments should be on two main issues surrounding sustained unemployment.
Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy
Economist Jason Reed is assistant chair and teaching professor of finance at the University of Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business.
The focus from federal and state governments should be on two main issues surrounding sustained unemployment.