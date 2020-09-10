Latest from Sonny Perdue
Agriculture Secretary Perdue: President Trump is Fighting for our farmers, ranchers and rural America
President Trump is an unabashed advocate for America's farmer and ranchers.
Sonny Perdue is U.S. Secretary of Agriculture.
