Pfizer develops RSV vaccine for infants given during pregnancy
Pfizer announced an experimental vaccine that, when administered during pregnancy, would protect infants from severe illness for up to six months of life.
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy
Mitch Picasso is a Fox News digital production assistant. You can reach him at @mitch_picasso on Twitter.
Pfizer announced an experimental vaccine that, when administered during pregnancy, would protect infants from severe illness for up to six months of life.