Marissa Piazzola

Food Fight: Rachael Ray Takes on New York City Over Free Student Lunches
No such thing as a free lunch? Not according to Rachael Ray.
Advertisement
Advertisement
No such thing as a free lunch? Not according to Rachael Ray.
It’s no secret that Americans are obsessed with their mobile devices 24/7 and that even includes the time they’re off the clock, according to a recent Hotels.com
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) scored its best day ever Tuesday during its second annual Prime Day.
Last year’s Prime Day left many consumers disappointed due to the fact that the majority of discounts being offered were on cheap, unpopular items while best-sellers ran out too soon.
The glass is half full for many women entrepreneurs when it comes to growing their businesses, according to the Bank of America Women Business Owner Spotlight.
Sailo maintains a fleet of about 4,000 boats along the entire East Coast, parts of the West Coast, the Caribbean and the Mediterranean.
U.S. Olympic diver David Boudia has a lot to be proud of after winning two medals during the Rio games, but he’s taking a more humble approach to his success.
Major television networks will again have to fight for the spotlight this year at the Emmy Awards as streaming services continue to give them a run for their money.
Cosmetics maker e.l.f.
Ulta Beauty gave good face to investors and analysts Thursday at its 2016 conference, upgrading both its third quarter and full-year guidance and revealing ambitious plans for U.S. store expansion.