IRS is getting bigger and Florida has 4 huge moves underway to protect residents
IRS adding 87,000 new agents means Florida should implement four key ways to defend taxpayers and help them fight back against big-government insanity.
Jimmy Patronis serves the citizens of the state of Florida as the state's chief financial officer, state fire marshal, and member of the Florida Cabinet. He is a native Floridian born and raised in Panama City. Patronis earned his associate degree in restaurant management from Gulf Coast Community College and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Florida State University. He is a partner in a family-owned seafood restaurant called Captain Anderson’s that celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2017. He served in the Florida House of Representatives from 2006 to 2014, representing his hometown region in the Florida Panhandle. He was appointed to serve on Florida’s Public Service Commission, as well as the Constitution Revision Commission, which meets once every 20 years to propose changes to the state constitution.
