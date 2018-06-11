U.S. Economy Adds More Jobs Than Views in December
The U.S. added 252,000 jobs in December, further evidence that labor markets are well on their way to a sustained recovery after years of fits and starts.
Follow Dunstan Prial on Twitter @DunstanPrial
Advertisement
Advertisement
The U.S. added 252,000 jobs in December, further evidence that labor markets are well on their way to a sustained recovery after years of fits and starts.
As a key element of the ObamaCare health-care reform effort takes effect, America remains sharply divided on its merits.
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett, who knows a thing or two about good deals, is touting the potential of beleaguered Detroit as a comeback story.
Starbucks reported a record $3.8 billion in revenue, an 11% increase from a year earlier.
Insurers are well-positioned to handle $10 billion in potential claims from Hurricane Sandy, experts said Monday. Flood claims may be a different story.
First-quarter earnings season kicks off next week with several big banks reporting, and investors will be scouring the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s meeting last month.
The Supreme Court’s ruling striking down the Defense of Marriage Act could have a broad financial impact on both federal and private employer spending.
Will the law work as planned, spurring economic growth by lowering health-care costs and allowing companies to expand and hire new employees? Or, as many business advocates have argued, will the opposite occur?
Obama’s critics say raising taxes during an economic recovery is bad fiscal policy.
As a key element of the ObamaCare health-care reform effort takes effect, America remains sharply divided on its merits.