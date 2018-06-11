Delaware first state to OK sports gambling
Delaware has become the first state to legalize sports betting, one of many states expected to make that move after the Supreme Court cleared the way for such moves.
European investment firm JAB Holdings, which owns Krispy Kreme, Dr Pepper Snapple and Panera Bread, said Monday it is buying Pret A Manger.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said Friday it is recalling an estimated 4.8 million U.S.-market vehicles to upgrade software in the mechanism that controls the vehicles' cruise-control functions.
The big U.S. supermarket will also boost its stake in the British company to 6 percent.
Uber, acknowledging that “sexual violence remains a huge problem globally,” will no longer require sexual assault victims to go through arbitration, the ride-hailing company said Tuesday.
Chili's Grill & Bar said it is gauging the extent of a data breach that included some customers' payment card information.
British regulators have fined Barclays CEO Jes Staley about $870,000 for allegedly trying to unmask a whistleblower.
The Federal Communications Commission slapped a Florida man with a massive $120 million fine for what the agency said was making “almost 100 million spoofed robocalls over three months.”
A fleet of the world’s fastest racing monohull sailboats, near the end of a 45,000-nautical-mile, round-the-world competition, were expected to arrive in Newport, Rhode Island, early this week for a brief pit stop and some inshore racing before dashing across the Atlantic Ocean toward the Dutch finish line.
About 35,000 pounds of raw ground beef products are being recalled because of concern over tiny bits of hard plastic that may be in the meat, the Agriculture Department said.