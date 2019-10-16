Mary Neumayr

Mary B. Neumayr is the current Chairman of the Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ). She was unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate on January 2, 2019 and sworn in as Chairman on January 10, 2019. Prior to her appointment, Ms. Neumayr had been serving as CEQ’s Chief of Staff since March 2017.

Before joining CEQ, Ms. Neumayr served in a variety of positions with the Committee on Energy and Commerce in the U.S. House of Representatives, including as Deputy Chief Counsel, Energy and Environment (2017); Senior Energy Counsel (2011-2017); and Counsel (2009-2010). Ms. Neumayr also served as Deputy General Counsel for Environment and Nuclear Programs at the U.S. Department of Energy (2006-2009), and as Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources Division at the U.S. Department of Justice (2003-2006).

Prior to her government service, Ms. Neumayr was in private legal practice from 1989 through 2003 in New York and San Francisco. She received her B.A. from Thomas Aquinas College and her J.D. from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law.