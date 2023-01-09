Sarah Maroney

Sarah earned her Bachelor’s degree at Rowan University through the university’s 3+1 program. Born with a love for all things reading and writing, Sarah enjoys crafting anything literary whether it be a single sentence or an entire story.
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy
Sarah earned her Bachelor’s degree at Rowan University through the university’s 3+1 program. Born with a love for all things reading and writing, Sarah enjoys crafting anything literary whether it be a single sentence or an entire story.