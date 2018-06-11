Michael Mahoney is President and Chief Executive Officer of Boston Scientific Corporation and a member of its Board of Directors. In this role, Mahoney oversees all aspects of the global development, marketing and sales of the company's broad portfolio of medical device solutions. Mahoney assumed this role in November, 2012.Previously, Mahoney served as President of Boston Scientific. In that capacity, he was specifically responsible for the company's Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) and Endoscopy (GI and Pulmonary) businesses, as well as certain corporate functions.Mahoney joined the company in October 2011, having established a 24-year track record building market leading global businesses in medical devices, capital equipment, and healthcare IT service businesses at best-in-class companies.
Michael Mahoney
