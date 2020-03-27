Latest from Mark Mader
Coronavirus -- Why today's new work paradigm offers employees game-changing opportunities
I’m constantly encouraged by the resilience of people.
Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy
Mark Mader, President and Chief Executive Officer of Smartsheet, an enterprise software platform that aligns people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation.
I’m constantly encouraged by the resilience of people.