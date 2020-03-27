Latest from Krystle Mobayeni
Restaurant owners finally get a major win
The PPP Flexibility Act finally helps restaurants get off of the sidelines.
Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy
Krystle Mobayeni is the Cofounder and CEO of BentoBox, a company that empowers over 5,000 restaurants to own their online presence, profits, and relationships.
The PPP Flexibility Act finally helps restaurants get off of the sidelines.