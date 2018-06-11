Prior to founding Hedgeye Risk Management, Keith built a successful track record as a hedge fund manager at the Carlyle-Blue Wave Partners hedge fund, Magnetar Capital, Falconhenge Partners, and Dawson-Herman Capital Management.Keith routinely appears on financial TV and radio including CNN and Fox Business, and has been a contributor for CNBC and Bloomberg. He writes regularly for Fortune and Forbes and is the author of the popular book, Diary of a Hedge Fund Manager. Keith is currently co-chair of the NYC Bipartisan Policy Center, the only Washington, D.C.-based think tank actively promoting bipartisanship to address the key challenges facing the U.S.Keith began his career as an institutional equity sales analyst after earning an economics degree from Yale University, where he captained the hockey team to win a Division I Ivy League Championship.
Keith McCullough
Advertisement
Advertisement