Katie McKenna

President Trump issued a permit for the long-disputed Keystone XL Pipeline on Friday.
Billionaire real estate mogul Sam Zell has done a fair amount of business near the Mexican border and thinks the country is “going to do fine” despite President Trump’s plan to build a wall.
The U.S. economy may have grown faster than expected in the final three months of the year, at a pace of 2.1%, but that won’t do much to improve President Obama’s economic legacy.
Marlin Steel CEO Drew Greenblatt says that if President Trump can get his corporate tax cuts pushed through Congress, we will see a “huge American manufacturing renaissance” in an interview on FOX Business Network’s Varney & Co. Greenblatt, along with other manufacturing executives met with the Trump team in the White House on Friday following The National Association of Manufacturers Outlook Survey for the first quarter of 2017.
The Labor Department on Friday released its latest monthly jobs report, showing a decline in job gains compared to significant growth seen in months prior.
A beer truck plowed into a crowd of people Friday on one of the busiest shopping street in Stockholm, Sweden, in what appeared to be a “terrorist attack,” according to the Swedish Prime Minister.
Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is touting its booming Instagram unit – which just hit 700 million monthly active users – as it continues to face backlash for graphic videos being posted via its “Live” feature.
The most isolated nation in the world, North Korea, has increased aggression to its Southern neighbor with nuclear and missile tests.