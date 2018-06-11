Katie McKenna

Tax Cuts Will Boost U.S. Steel: Marlin Steel CEO

Marlin Steel CEO Drew Greenblatt says that if President Trump can get his corporate tax cuts pushed through Congress, we will see a “huge American manufacturing renaissance” in an interview on FOX Business Network’s Varney & Co. Greenblatt, along with other manufacturing executives met with the Trump team in the White House on Friday following The National Association of Manufacturers Outlook Survey for the first quarter of 2017.