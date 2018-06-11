Gene Marks

Gene Marks CPA is a small business expert and analyst and the author of five best selling books on business management including "The Manufacturer's Book of Lists," "In God We Trust, Everyone Else Pays Cash" and "Outfoxing The Small Business Owner." Gene is President of The Marks Group PC, a ten person technology and management consulting firm that serves more than six hundred companies around the country.  Gene was formerly a senior manager at the international accounting firm of KPMG. You can follow him on Twitter @genemarks.

Costco Drops AmEx: Big Mistake?

Opinion: Last week, the giant retailer made its final break with the giant credit card company. A few small business owners I know cheered the news. ‘Good for Costco,’ one told me. ‘I hate the high fees Amex charges me. I should do the same.’ I advised him not to.