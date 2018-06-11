How a volatile stock market affects my small tech business
It can be challenging to seal a deal amid a volatile stock market.
Gene Marks CPA is a small business expert and analyst and the author of five best selling books on business management including "The Manufacturer's Book of Lists," "In God We Trust, Everyone Else Pays Cash" and "Outfoxing The Small Business Owner." Gene is President of The Marks Group PC, a ten person technology and management consulting firm that serves more than six hundred companies around the country. Gene was formerly a senior manager at the international accounting firm of KPMG. You can follow him on Twitter @genemarks.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It can be challenging to seal a deal amid a volatile stock market.
How to save you, your company and your employees a lot of money.
The EU has raised an issue that many, particularly those of us who run small businesses, can understand. The issue isn't about what Google does. It's about how Google does it. How exactly does Google do it?
Opinion: Who’s better -- H&R Block or an accountant? If you’re an accountant like me, my answer may surprise you.
Opinion: Last week, the giant retailer made its final break with the giant credit card company. A few small business owners I know cheered the news. ‘Good for Costco,’ one told me. ‘I hate the high fees Amex charges me. I should do the same.’ I advised him not to.
The financing environment for small businesses in 2016 is not just good: It’s great. In fact, it’s better than it was before the Great Recession.
A tale of two restaurant industries.
Opinion: This is the American gun industry in 2016. It is an industry of large, but mostly small businesses. And it provides a livelihood to many.
On the heels of news of Wells Fargo's fake accounts scandal, JP Morgan Chase announced a new program committing $75 million to entrepreneurs. Is one related to the other? Shame on you for asking.
Opinion: Who’s better -- H&R Block or an accountant? If you’re an accountant like me, my answer may surprise you.