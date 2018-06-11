Elizabeth MacDonald joined FOX Business Network as stocks editor in September 2007. MacDonald is also the author of “Skirting Heresy: The Life and Times of Margery Kempe” (Franciscan Media, June 2014).

Prior to joining FBN, MacDonald was a senior editor at Forbes Magazine, where she covered stock market and earnings news and created "The World's 100 Most Powerful Women" annual list.

Before Forbes, MacDonald covered stock market, earnings and accounting abuses for The Wall Street Journal's Money & Investing section, with front page stories and Heard on the Street columns. MacDonald was one of the first journalists in the country to sound the alarm about the coming wave of accounting scandals in the mid-nineties, and also broke stories on Scientology's secret settlement with the IRS and the Kennedys' use of the IRS to target political enemies.

Prior to that, MacDonald was a financial editor for Worth magazine and covered the IRS and taxes for Money Magazine. MacDonald reported an award-winning investigative series on IRS abuses that led to improved taxpayer rights and reforms at the agency.

MacDonald has received 14 awards, including the Gerald Loeb Award for Distinguished Business Journalism (and won a nomination in an ensuing year); the Society of Professional Journalists' Award for Outstanding Public Service reporting; and the Newswomen's Club of New York Front Page Award for Excellence in Investigative Journalism.

MacDonald is a native of Rockville Centre, New York.