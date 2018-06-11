Rieva Lesonsky

Hot, Crunchy and Exotic Foods All the Rage

As the song from the musical Oliver! exclaimed, “Food, glorious food…” Americans love food—eating it, manufacturing it or selling it. So if you’re in the food business—or want to be, check out the top five trends from last month’s Specialty Food Association’s Fancy Food Show.

Making Money from Mindfulness

It’s easy to mock, but actually being mindful can make your staff more productive, make you a better leader and improve the overall attitude and output at your small business. And it de-stresses everyone.

Millennials Headed to the Suburbs?

Younger generations, as they age, always seem to defy the labels slapped on them while they’re just coming into adulthood. As a small business owner, here’s how you can cash in as Gen Y-ers become moms and dads.