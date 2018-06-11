Rieva Lesonsky

As the song from the musical Oliver! exclaimed, “Food, glorious food…” Americans love food—eating it, manufacturing it or selling it. So if you’re in the food business—or want to be, check out the top five trends from last month’s Specialty Food Association’s Fancy Food Show.
It’s easy to mock, but actually being mindful can make your staff more productive, make you a better leader and improve the overall attitude and output at your small business. And it de-stresses everyone.
Looking to start (or grow) a business in an industry that’s already huge and destined to grow even larger? Welcome to the wedding business.
Starting a business isn’t fast or easy, but a majority of U.S. entrepreneurs say the hard work is worth it, according to a new survey.
What you need to start up a company from home.
We’re still in the infancy of the wearables industry right now, leaving years of opportunities for entrepreneurs.
For restaurant owners, food trends matter. Depending on the type of dining establishment you run, you’re going to lose customers if you’re not serving what customers want—or think they want.
Younger generations, as they age, always seem to defy the labels slapped on them while they’re just coming into adulthood. As a small business owner, here’s how you can cash in as Gen Y-ers become moms and dads.
If you’re thinking of breaking into the chocolate business, (or you’re already in the food business) this is not about the Hershey bars of your youth. Entrepreneurial chocoholics are getting inventive.
There are several business opportunities (aside from regular sales) that can spring from the new-found popularity of ukuleles.