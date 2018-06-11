Matthew Libassi

This lab-grown leather could hit retailers next year
New Jersey-based startup Modern Meadow has figured out a way to grow leather in a lab, and it could help revive the $100 billion leather industry in the U.S.
Matthew V. Libassi is Senior Producer for FOXBusiness.com and the "On Our Radar" section. Follow him on Twitter @libassim
