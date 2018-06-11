As the Chief Investment Strategist for Janney, Mr. Luschini serves as the Firm’s investment expert and spokesperson, offering national market commentary and developing asset allocation models and investment strategies. He is also responsible for directing Janney Capital Management’s investment management services. He Chairs the Investment Committee and actively interfaces with both current and prospective clients. Mr. Luschini joined Janney as part of the Parker Hunter merger in 2005 and has spent more than 20 years in the investment industry. He frequently utilizes his experience to speak on topics related to investment planning and asset management at seminars, conferences and in the media. Mr. Luschini holds his B.A. and M.B.A. from Gannon University.
Mark Luschini
