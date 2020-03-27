Latest from Marcia Lee Kelly
100 days to Republican National Convention: Medical experts take center stage
We are devoted to finding a way forward for our country and our democracy.
Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy
Marcia Lee Kelly is the President and CEO of the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. Most recently, Kelly was the Assistant to the President, Director of White House Management and Administration and Director of the Office of Administration, which provides operational support for the president.
We are devoted to finding a way forward for our country and our democracy.