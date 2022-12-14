Expand / Collapse search
Maddie Lloyd

Prior to editing at Credible, Maddie was a contributing writer for the career guide website Zippia, where she wrote and edited articles providing job-seeking advice and interviewing tips for readers in the career-hunting process. She has also worked for the literary agency Howland Literary and the magazine The Vincent Brothers Review as a manuscript reader and copy editor.

Maddie earned her Bachelor’s degree from Appalachian State University and her Master’s degree from North Carolina State University, each in English with a concentration in Film and Media Studies.