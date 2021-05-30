Veterans have often been left behind, overlooked – they are key if Biden wants to 'Build Back Better'
Every year more than 200,000 veterans rejoin civilian life and struggle to find a new career.
Hernán Luis y Prado is the Founder and CEO of Workshops for Warriors, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that offers transitioning service members and veterans accelerated, multi-disciplinary advanced manufacturing training and nationally recognized certification.
