Insight Investment's Gautam Khanna: Low interest rates can hurt you -- here is what you need to know
Easy monetary policy reflects a good, bad and ugly side of our economic reality.
Gautam Khanna is senior portfolio manager of Insight Investment.
Gautam joined Insight's Fixed Income Group as a senior portfolio manager in 2003 (via predecessor company, Cutwater Asset Management). Gautam leads the management of Insight's flagship US core, core plus, select income and high yield strategies, and chairs the weekly US Portfolio Strategy Meeting.
Prior to Cutwater, Gautam was a member of the high yield team at Times Square Capital Management, where he focused on credit management for CBOs as well as high yield total return accounts.
Gautam is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts. He holds a BS (Hons) from the Rochester Institute of Technology and an MBA degree (with distinction) from Cornell University. He is also a CFA charterholder and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).
