Gabrielle Karol

Kabbage Announces $75 Million Credit Line
Kabbage, Inc. closes $75 million in funding round it says will allow it to loan over $150 million this year to small businesses ignored by traditional banks.
Lawmakers and small business owners on the hill Wednesday to urge for tax reform.
Marshmallow Peeps – the iconic Easter candy – are celebrating their 60th anniversary. Find out how the company went from a small Brooklyn storefront to become a candy powerhouse.
On Thursday, the Senate confirmed former community banker Maria Contreras-Sweet to be SBA administrator. Here’s what small business groups had to say.
President Obama picked Maria Contreras-Sweet to head the SBA, replacing acting administrator Jeanne Hulit, who has filled in since the August departure of Karen Mills.
The Arizona legislature passes a bill that would allow business owners the right to refuse service to gays based on religious beliefs.
At the Dane County Farmers’ Market in Madison, Wisconsin, farmers come from all over the state to sell fruits, vegetables, cheeses and more.
Docker, a 1.5-year-old startup, offers tools that “containerize” code, helping developers build and run apps across servers.
Wearable Intelligence recently raised $8 million in funding to bring workplace applications to wearable technology such as Google Glass.
The new Salesforce1 Fund will invest in companies building innovative mobile applications and connected products.