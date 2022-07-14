Brendan Keegan

Here's what the supply chain will look like for the rest of the summer
Disruptions from the supply chain crisis are hitting both consumers and businesses. The summer won't bring much relief but the problem will not be with us forever. Here's why.
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy
Brendan P. Keegan serves as Chief Executive Officer [CEO] at Merchants Fleet and was recently named the world’s Most Innovative CEO by CEO World Awards®; Executive of the Year, silver winner by Best in Biz Awards; and a Stevie Awards® bronze winner by American Business Awards®. He has been involved with Merchants since 2009 — as a client, board member, and strategic advisor.
Disruptions from the supply chain crisis are hitting both consumers and businesses. The summer won't bring much relief but the problem will not be with us forever. Here's why.