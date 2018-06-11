Market Volatility Won't Steal M&A's Thunder
Making the case for more M&A in 2016.
Rich Jeanneret is the EY Americas Vice Chair, Transaction Advisory Services. He has more than 25 years of transaction experience, helping private and public companies achieve long-term competitive advantage by advising on the management of all aspects of their capital strategy: preserving, optimizing, raising and investing capital. In 2015, EY member firms worked on seven out of the top 10 global deals. You can follow him @RichJeanneret.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Making the case for more M&A in 2016.